Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC Has $1.67 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.6% of Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co of the South raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 4,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forza Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total value of $1,014,860.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,355,358.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.71.

Check Out Our Latest Report on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM stock traded up $1.33 on Monday, reaching $215.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,894,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,175,034. The stock has a market cap of $618.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $135.19 and a 1 year high of $217.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.71.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. The firm had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.