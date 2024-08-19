Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC Has $4.85 Million Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,558 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for approximately 4.6% of Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $4,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 104.1% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.84. The stock had a trading volume of 430,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,438. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $60.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.35.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.