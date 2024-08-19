JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Price Target to $70.00

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Shares of NYSE SWX opened at $71.25 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.37. Southwest Gas has a 52-week low of $56.17 and a 52-week high of $78.46.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Gas will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda grew its position in Southwest Gas by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 4,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 75,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,743,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 154.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

