JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Price Target to $49.00

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on NJR. StockNews.com raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Argus raised shares of New Jersey Resources to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, June 10th.

Shares of NYSE NJR opened at $45.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.13. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.60. New Jersey Resources has a 52-week low of $38.92 and a 52-week high of $47.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.70.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.07). New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $275.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that New Jersey Resources will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other New Jersey Resources news, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 26,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $1,198,596.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,705 shares in the company, valued at $7,601,847.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total transaction of $856,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,705 shares in the company, valued at $8,508,548.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 26,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $1,198,596.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,601,847.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $2,207,996 over the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NJR. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in New Jersey Resources by 4,358.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 94,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after purchasing an additional 91,997 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $1,221,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in New Jersey Resources by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in New Jersey Resources by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 39,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 19,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

