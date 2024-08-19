Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Short Interest Update

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,280,000 shares, a drop of 10.1% from the July 15th total of 5,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jumia Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JMIA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 119,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 6,245 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 236.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 56,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 39,933 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Jumia Technologies alerts:

Jumia Technologies Price Performance

Jumia Technologies stock remained flat at $5.16 during mid-day trading on Monday. 4,496,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,423,862. Jumia Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $15.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark decreased their price target on Jumia Technologies from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with customers; logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets under the JumiaPay name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.