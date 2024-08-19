Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KMDA. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Kamada in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Kamada in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Kamada stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.68. The stock had a trading volume of 183,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,252. Kamada has a one year low of $4.08 and a one year high of $6.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.20 million, a P/E ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.44 and its 200 day moving average is $5.55.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMDA. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in Kamada by 1,956.0% in the second quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 726,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 690,842 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kamada by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,325,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,433,000 after purchasing an additional 100,800 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Kamada by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 56,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 16,635 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Kamada during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, EWA LLC purchased a new position in Kamada in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.38% of the company’s stock.

Kamada Ltd. manufactures and sells plasma-derived protein therapeutics. Its commercial products include KAMRAB/KEDRAB for treating prophylaxis of rabies; CYTOGAM for Prophylaxis of Cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplants; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; GLASSIA for intravenous AATD; KAMRHO (D) IM for prophylaxis of hemolytic disease of newborns; KAMRHO (D) IV for immune thermobocytopunic purpura; and Echis coloratus and Vipera palaestinae Antiserum for the treatment of snake bite.

