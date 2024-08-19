KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Receives $76.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut KBR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of KBR in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of KBR from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of KBR from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of KBR from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Get KBR alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on KBR

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

KBR Stock Down 0.8 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KBR during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in KBR by 2,029.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of KBR by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 454.7% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KBR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. 97.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KBR stock opened at $65.45 on Monday. KBR has a fifty-two week low of $49.37 and a fifty-two week high of $69.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.09, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. KBR had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 27.92%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KBR will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About KBR

(Get Free Report

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.