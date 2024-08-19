Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Short Interest Down 12.1% in July

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 698,300 shares, a drop of 12.1% from the July 15th total of 794,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 483,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Kearny Financial from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Kearny Financial Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:KRNY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.51. 140,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,922. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.48 million, a P/E ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 0.78. Kearny Financial has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $9.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Kearny Financial had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 26.51%. The business had revenue of $39.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.00 million.

Kearny Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Thomas Demedici sold 6,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $37,824.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,684. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Thomas Demedici sold 6,304 shares of Kearny Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $37,824.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,684. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Melvina Wong-Zaza acquired 8,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,623.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,863.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kearny Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Kearny Financial by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,199 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its holdings in Kearny Financial by 53.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 9,367 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Kearny Financial during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Kearny Financial during the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Kearny Financial by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,216 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

About Kearny Financial

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

