Keg Royalties Income Fund (KEG.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on August 30th

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 21st, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0946 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st.
Keg Royalties Income Fund Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of Keg Royalties Income Fund stock opened at C$14.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.62. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a 12-month low of C$12.40 and a 12-month high of C$15.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$167.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.45.
About Keg Royalties Income Fund
