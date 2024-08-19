Kellanova (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC lessened its stake in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of K. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Kellanova by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 263,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,754,000 after purchasing an additional 24,124 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Kellanova during the fourth quarter worth $8,178,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Kellanova by 133.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 60,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 34,800 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Kellanova by 4.3% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 256,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,705,000 after purchasing an additional 10,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Kellanova by 498.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 260,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,049,000 after buying an additional 217,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total transaction of $4,680,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,531,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,100,107,246.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 855,800 shares of company stock worth $52,647,260 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on K shares. Evercore ISI raised Kellanova to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kellanova in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Kellanova from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Kellanova from $63.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Kellanova from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kellanova currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on K

Kellanova Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:K remained flat at $80.29 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,884,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,299,420. Kellanova has a one year low of $47.63 and a one year high of $80.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. Kellanova had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is 85.39%.

Kellanova Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.