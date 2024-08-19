Kempner Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Kempner Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 20,112 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up about 2.4% of Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Hedges Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 61.2% during the second quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 38,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 14,650 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 30.4% in the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 12,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 27.6% in the second quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 295,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,252,000 after acquiring an additional 63,737 shares during the period. Shayne & Jacobs LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 300.4% in the second quarter. Shayne & Jacobs LLC now owns 39,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 29,573 shares during the period. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 23,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of BMY traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,848,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,821,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $39.35 and a 52-week high of $63.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.74 and its 200 day moving average is $46.57. The firm has a market cap of $100.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.44.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -77.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

