Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 20th. Analysts expect Keysight Technologies to post earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. On average, analysts expect Keysight Technologies to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Keysight Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of KEYS stock opened at $135.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.99. Keysight Technologies has a 52 week low of $118.57 and a 52 week high of $162.51. The firm has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.95.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies
In other Keysight Technologies news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $60,038.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,928.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $60,038.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,928.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $143.35 per share, for a total transaction of $65,941.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,071.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Keysight Technologies Company Profile
Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.
