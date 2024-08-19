Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 20th. Analysts expect Keysight Technologies to post earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. On average, analysts expect Keysight Technologies to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $135.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.99. Keysight Technologies has a 52 week low of $118.57 and a 52 week high of $162.51. The firm has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Vertical Research started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.56.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KEYS

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In other Keysight Technologies news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $60,038.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,928.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $60,038.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,928.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $143.35 per share, for a total transaction of $65,941.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,071.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.