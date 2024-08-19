Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Short Interest Update

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,110,000 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the July 15th total of 16,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on KIM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho cut shares of Kimco Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Kimco Realty news, COO David Jamieson sold 50,000 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $1,096,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 337,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,389,473.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its position in Kimco Realty by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 167,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,568,000 after acquiring an additional 102,300 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in Kimco Realty by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 342,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,293,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Kimco Realty by 71.0% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 180,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,531,000 after acquiring an additional 74,729 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kimco Realty by 7.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,267,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,162,347,000 after acquiring an additional 7,931,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter worth $4,181,000. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimco Realty Price Performance

Shares of KIM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.30. 920,997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,791,926. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.53. The company has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Kimco Realty has a 1 year low of $16.34 and a 1 year high of $22.83.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $500.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.87 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 19.28% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kimco Realty will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 181.13%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Stories

