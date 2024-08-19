Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $28.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on KRG. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.33.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on KRG

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend

KRG stock opened at $25.03 on Friday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $19.64 and a 52 week high of $25.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,746,000. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $22,277,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,597,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $728,391,000 after purchasing an additional 881,502 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,665,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,120,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,326,000 after purchasing an additional 693,852 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

(Get Free Report)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.