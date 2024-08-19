Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Kodiak Gas Services from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Kodiak Gas Services from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Kodiak Gas Services in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an equal weight rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.43.

Kodiak Gas Services stock opened at $26.22 on Thursday. Kodiak Gas Services has a twelve month low of $16.72 and a twelve month high of $29.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from Kodiak Gas Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Kodiak Gas Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 186.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in Kodiak Gas Services by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 27,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC increased its position in Kodiak Gas Services by 90.9% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its position in Kodiak Gas Services by 16.7% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its position in Kodiak Gas Services by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 13,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Kodiak Gas Services by 5.9% during the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 20,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. 24.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

