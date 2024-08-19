KRYZA Exchange Price Reaches $0.0076 (KRX)

KRYZA Exchange (KRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One KRYZA Exchange token can currently be bought for about $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, KRYZA Exchange has traded 0% higher against the dollar. KRYZA Exchange has a market cap of $60.00 million and $1,098.47 worth of KRYZA Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About KRYZA Exchange

KRYZA Exchange launched on October 2nd, 2021. KRYZA Exchange’s total supply is 7,897,314,000 tokens. KRYZA Exchange’s official website is www.kryza.io. KRYZA Exchange’s official Twitter account is @kryzatoken.

KRYZA Exchange Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KRYZA Exchange (KRX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. KRYZA Exchange has a current supply of 7,897,314,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KRYZA Exchange is 0.00759523 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kryza.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KRYZA Exchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KRYZA Exchange should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KRYZA Exchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

