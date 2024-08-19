Lachlan K. Murdoch Buys 119,705 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Stock

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch acquired 119,705 shares of FOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.06 per share, with a total value of $4,675,677.30. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,076,407 shares in the company, valued at $42,044,457.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $39.54 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.98. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $28.28 and a 1 year high of $39.84. The company has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.24.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. FOX had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is 16.93%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in FOX by 176.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of FOX by 254.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 38.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in FOX in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. 52.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOXA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of FOX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FOX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.23.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

