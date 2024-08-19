Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS) to Issue $1.00 Quarterly Dividend

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th.
Lassonde Industries Price Performance
Lassonde Industries has a 52 week low of C$209.50 and a 52 week high of C$269.18.
About Lassonde Industries
