LayerZero One Day Volume Reaches $70.26 Million (ZRO)

LayerZero (ZRO) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 19th. Over the last week, LayerZero has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One LayerZero token can now be bought for approximately $3.37 or 0.00005710 BTC on exchanges. LayerZero has a market capitalization of $370.16 million and approximately $70.26 million worth of LayerZero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About LayerZero

LayerZero was first traded on June 20th, 2024. LayerZero’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,000,000 tokens. LayerZero’s official Twitter account is @layerzero_fndn. LayerZero’s official website is layerzero.foundation. LayerZero’s official message board is info.layerzero.foundation.

Buying and Selling LayerZero

According to CryptoCompare, “LayerZero (ZRO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. LayerZero has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 110,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of LayerZero is 3.37790476 USD and is down -2.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 220 active market(s) with $64,855,761.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://layerzero.foundation/.”

