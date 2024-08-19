LeddarTech’s (LDTC) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Westpark Capital

LeddarTech (NASDAQ:LDTC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Westpark Capital in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, Roth Mkm cut their target price on LeddarTech from $5.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

LeddarTech Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LeddarTech

LDTC stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.54. 7,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,878. LeddarTech has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $11.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LeddarTech stock. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in LeddarTech Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LDTC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 104,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned approximately 2.38% of LeddarTech as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 9.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LeddarTech

LeddarTech Holdings Inc provides AI-based fusion and perception software solutions for advanced driver assistance solutions and autonomous driving applications in Canada. It offers LeddarVision, a raw sensor fusion and perception platform for automotive and off-road industrial vehicles. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Quebec City, Canada.

