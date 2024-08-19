LeddarTech’s (LDTC) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Westpark Capital

LeddarTech (NASDAQ:LDTC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Westpark Capital in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.
Separately, Roth Mkm cut their target price on LeddarTech from $5.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.
LeddarTech Stock Performance
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LeddarTech stock. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in LeddarTech Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LDTC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 104,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned approximately 2.38% of LeddarTech as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 9.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About LeddarTech
LeddarTech Holdings Inc provides AI-based fusion and perception software solutions for advanced driver assistance solutions and autonomous driving applications in Canada. It offers LeddarVision, a raw sensor fusion and perception platform for automotive and off-road industrial vehicles. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Quebec City, Canada.
