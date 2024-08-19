Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LILAK. Scotiabank upgraded Liberty Latin America from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.70 to $10.70 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Latin America from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of LILAK opened at $9.79 on Thursday. Liberty Latin America has a 12-month low of $5.95 and a 12-month high of $10.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -326.33 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.12.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Brendan J. Paddick bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $1,365,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,036,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,428,582.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Dustin Henderson sold 5,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $59,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brendan J. Paddick purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $1,365,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,036,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,428,582.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Latin America

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LILAK. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Liberty Latin America by 9.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 71,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 6,387 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Liberty Latin America by 305.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 986,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,493,000 after buying an additional 743,197 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 77.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 243,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 106,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,894,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.98% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.