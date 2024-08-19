Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) Director Sells $74,646,000.00 in Stock

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) Director John G. Danhakl sold 3,575,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $74,646,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,166,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,880,696. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Life Time Group Stock Performance
NYSE:LTH opened at $23.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 65.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.86. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $24.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.48.
Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. Life Time Group had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $667.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LTH. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 1,443.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 73,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 69,192 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new position in Life Time Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $776,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Life Time Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $741,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Life Time Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 423,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,392,000 after buying an additional 5,995 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Life Time Group by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,178,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,934,000 after buying an additional 558,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.
About Life Time Group
Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.
