Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Short Interest Up 12.1% in July

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,870,000 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the July 15th total of 11,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 801,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LQDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Liquidia from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Liquidia Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Liquidia

Liquidia stock opened at $14.11 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 0.32. Liquidia has a one year low of $5.71 and a one year high of $16.99.

In other news, CFO Michael Kaseta sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $48,942.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 312,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,914,234.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael Kaseta sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $48,942.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 312,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,914,234.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger Jeffs sold 8,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $100,904.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,932 shares in the company, valued at $10,261,217.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,437 shares of company stock valued at $268,549 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liquidia

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Liquidia by 5.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Liquidia by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Liquidia by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 33,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Liquidia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in Liquidia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

