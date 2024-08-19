Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) PT Lowered to $3.00

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Free Report) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from $5.50 to $3.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LAC. Eight Capital reduced their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $13.50 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $3.90 price target on the stock. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $6.50 to $5.10 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Lithium Americas to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lithium Americas has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.61.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Lithium Americas during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Lithium Americas during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Lithium Americas during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in Lithium Americas by 2,332.3% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 7,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 7,370 shares during the period. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in Lithium Americas during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000.
Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.
