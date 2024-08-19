Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOYGet Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 56.83 ($0.73).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LLOY shares. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 50 ($0.64) to GBX 54 ($0.69) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Lloyds Banking Group Price Performance

Shares of LLOY stock opened at GBX 58.88 ($0.75) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 57.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 52.67. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1-year low of GBX 39.42 ($0.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 64.67 ($0.83). The company has a market cap of £36.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 841.43, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26.

Lloyds Banking Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a GBX 1.06 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,285.71%.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

