Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 56.83 ($0.73).
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LLOY shares. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 50 ($0.64) to GBX 54 ($0.69) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.
Lloyds Banking Group Price Performance
Lloyds Banking Group Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a GBX 1.06 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,285.71%.
Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile
Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.
