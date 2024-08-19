loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Stock Price Down 3.6%

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) was down 3.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.71 and last traded at $2.71. Approximately 99,967 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 472,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.81.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Friday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on loanDepot from $1.50 to $1.70 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

The stock has a market cap of $893.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.22.

In other loanDepot news, Director Anthony Li Hsieh sold 162,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total transaction of $323,566.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,650,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,948.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frank Martell purchased 36,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.77 per share, with a total value of $64,851.03. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 595,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,588.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anthony Li Hsieh sold 162,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total transaction of $323,566.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,650,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,948.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 478,654 shares of company stock worth $921,299. Company insiders own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in loanDepot in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the 4th quarter worth $150,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 19,655 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 66.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 113,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 45,173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. It also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

