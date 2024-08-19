Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Longeveron Price Performance

NASDAQ LGVN opened at $2.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $14.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.43. Longeveron has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $35.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Longeveron stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,836,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 7.31% of Longeveron at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 10.01% of the company’s stock.

About Longeveron

Longeveron Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cellular therapies for aging-related and life-threatening conditions in the United States and Japan. The company's lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B, an allogeneic mesenchymal stem cell formulation sourced from the bone marrow of young and healthy adult donors.

