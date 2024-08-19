Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Short Interest Up 6.6% in July

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,640,000 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the July 15th total of 9,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Lowe’s Companies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 18,786.5% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 106,709 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $23,748,000 after buying an additional 106,144 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 215,442 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $47,947,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 824.6% during the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 15,339 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 13,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.3% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 216,958 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $55,266,000 after acquiring an additional 20,181 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $268.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.19.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $242.15. 742,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,518,311. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $262.49. The company has a market cap of $137.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.88.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

