Luceco (LON:LUCE) Shares Down 1.3%

Luceco plc (LON:LUCE – Get Free Report) fell 1.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 155.80 ($2.02) and last traded at GBX 157 ($2.04). 66,643 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 243,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 159 ($2.07).

Luceco Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 165.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 157.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £242.14 million, a PE ratio of 1,427.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.53, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

About Luceco

Luceco plc manufactures and distributes wiring accessories and LED lighting and portable power products in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It offers wiring accessories, including switches and sockets, circuit protection products, outdoor wiring devices, junction boxes, cable management products, and commercial power and accessories under the British General and Nexus brands.

