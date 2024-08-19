Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) PT Raised to $69.00

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Rosenblatt Securities from $65.00 to $69.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Lumentum from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lumentum from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Lumentum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Lumentum from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lumentum presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.08.

Get Lumentum alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on LITE

Lumentum Stock Down 0.5 %

LITE stock opened at $51.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.14. Lumentum has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $60.99. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 39.11 and a beta of 0.88.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Lumentum had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 24.91%. The business had revenue of $308.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lumentum will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lumentum

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Lumentum in the second quarter valued at about $346,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 106.5% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 29,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 15,436 shares in the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 221,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,258,000 after buying an additional 58,108 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 11.9% during the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 27,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DigitalBridge Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lumentum by 10.9% in the second quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 554,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,237,000 after acquiring an additional 54,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

About Lumentum

(Get Free Report)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.