Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) Short Interest Update

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,900 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the July 15th total of 50,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Luokung Technology Price Performance
NASDAQ:LKCO opened at $0.72 on Monday. Luokung Technology has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day moving average of $0.66.
Luokung Technology Company Profile
