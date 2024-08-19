Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) Short Interest Update

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,900 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the July 15th total of 50,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:LKCO opened at $0.72 on Monday. Luokung Technology has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day moving average of $0.66.

Luokung Technology Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of location-based services and mobile application products for long distance rail travelers in the People's Republic of China. It offers Luokuang mobile application, which provides business to customer (B2C) location-based services; and SuperEngine that offers business to business (B2B) and business to government (B2G) services in connection with spatial-temporal big data processing.

