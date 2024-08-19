Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on LYRA. Bank of America lowered Lyra Therapeutics from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Lyra Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 6th. William Blair downgraded shares of Lyra Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Lyra Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $0.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.13.

Lyra Therapeutics Stock Up 3.0 %

Institutional Trading of Lyra Therapeutics

Shares of Lyra Therapeutics stock opened at $0.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of -0.01. Lyra Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $6.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Lyra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lyra Therapeutics by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 754,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after buying an additional 129,829 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lyra Therapeutics by 38.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,481,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,215,000 after buying an additional 410,021 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lyra Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new position in Lyra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,720,000. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

About Lyra Therapeutics

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. It's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

