Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.70.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGY. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 24,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MGY opened at $25.07 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.39 and a 200-day moving average of $24.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $19.16 and a twelve month high of $27.63.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.87%.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Further Reading

