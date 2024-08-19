Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reiterated a hold rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.70.

Shares of MGY opened at $25.07 on Thursday. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $19.16 and a 1-year high of $27.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.87%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGY. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 521,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,387,000 after acquiring an additional 141,046 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $1,721,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth $4,207,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 16.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,757,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956,314 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

