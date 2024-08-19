Maiar DEX (MEX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $194,005.31

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One Maiar DEX token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Maiar DEX has a market capitalization of $14.10 million and $194,005.31 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MEX is a token. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2021. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the MultiversX platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000323 USD and is up 0.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $189,783.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

