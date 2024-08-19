Maiar DEX Price Reaches $0.0000 (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 19th. One Maiar DEX token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. Maiar DEX has a total market capitalization of $14.19 million and $200,492.37 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Maiar DEX alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00011279 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,591.69 or 0.99923965 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00012471 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00007783 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007579 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Maiar DEX Token Profile

Maiar DEX (MEX) is a token. It launched on November 20th, 2021. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the MultiversX platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000323 USD and is up 0.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $189,783.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maiar DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maiar DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.