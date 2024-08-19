Mammoth Resources (CVE:MTH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Mammoth Resources Corp. (CVE:MTH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 310000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.16 target price on Mammoth Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of C$673,300.00, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.02.

Mammoth Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mining properties in Mexico. It holds a 100% interest in the Tenoriba property consisting of four concessions, including Mapy, Mapy 2, Mapy 3, and Fernanda covering a land package of totalling 5,333 hectares located in the Sierra Madre precious metal belt in southwestern Chihuahua State, Mexico.

