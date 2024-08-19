MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a decrease of 10.5% from the July 15th total of 2,100,000 shares. Approximately 9.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 347,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

MarineMax Stock Performance

MarineMax stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $30.95. 233,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,095. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. MarineMax has a twelve month low of $22.51 and a twelve month high of $39.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.74. The stock has a market cap of $690.22 million, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.84.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $757.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.30 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MarineMax will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MarineMax

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HZO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in MarineMax by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,468,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,859,000 after purchasing an additional 29,473 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of MarineMax by 8.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,444,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,767,000 after buying an additional 110,601 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its position in shares of MarineMax by 140.6% during the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,045,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,774,000 after buying an additional 610,994 shares during the last quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 704,034 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,387,000 after buying an additional 179,034 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in MarineMax by 6.8% during the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 478,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,505,000 after buying an additional 30,677 shares in the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on HZO shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of MarineMax from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of MarineMax from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on MarineMax from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on MarineMax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.75.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

Further Reading

