Mario Dubois Sells 7,500 Shares of Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Stock

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Mario Dubois sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.00, for a total value of C$60,000.00.

Mario Dubois also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Stingray Group alerts:

On Tuesday, August 13th, Mario Dubois sold 7,200 shares of Stingray Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.94, for a total value of C$57,168.00.

On Thursday, August 8th, Mario Dubois sold 10,000 shares of Stingray Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.02, for a total value of C$80,200.00.

Stingray Group Trading Up 0.5 %

RAY.A traded up C$0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching C$8.09. The company had a trading volume of 5,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,147. The stock has a market cap of C$429.90 million, a P/E ratio of -27.76, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.55. Stingray Group has a 52 week low of C$4.21 and a 52 week high of C$8.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RAY.A has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Stingray Group from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. CIBC increased their target price on Stingray Group from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Stingray Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Stingray Group from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Stingray Group

Stingray Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stingray Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stingray Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.