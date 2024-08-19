Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC decreased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,359 shares during the period. Marvell Technology makes up 2.0% of AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $4,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $511,215,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 47,934.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,001,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $283,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993,414 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,764,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $890,475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036,495 shares in the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 5,712,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $181,559,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

MRVL stock traded up $1.72 on Monday, reaching $71.04. 9,605,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,556,369. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.07 and a 12 month high of $85.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.49 billion, a PE ratio of -61.65, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a positive return on equity of 4.51%. Marvell Technology’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -21.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $367,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,466,647.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $367,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,466,647.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel Durn purchased 1,425 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.21 per share, for a total transaction of $100,049.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,923 shares in the company, valued at $135,013.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,500 shares of company stock worth $4,872,620. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

See Also

