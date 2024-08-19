Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 57,940 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 0.8% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $125,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $451,000. HTLF Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $544,000. Financial Symmetry Inc purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP raised its position in Mastercard by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 3,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Price Performance

NYSE MA traded down $2.18 on Monday, reaching $466.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 965,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,479,955. The firm has a market cap of $433.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $359.77 and a 52 week high of $490.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $448.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $458.23.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

MA has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Mastercard from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Mastercard from $510.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $505.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $508.91.

Insider Activity

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 108,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.21, for a total value of $49,378,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,863,308 shares in the company, valued at $43,372,453,050.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 108,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.21, for a total value of $49,378,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,863,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,372,453,050.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.71, for a total value of $2,330,039.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,782,397.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,746,175 shares of company stock worth $786,146,176. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Recommended Stories

