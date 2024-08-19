MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $17.46

Shares of MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$17.46 and last traded at C$17.45, with a volume of 22399 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$17.47.

MCAN Mortgage Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.50 and its 200 day moving average price is C$16.20. The company has a market cap of C$663.81 million, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.58, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

MCAN Mortgage Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.97%. MCAN Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.91%.

MCAN Mortgage Company Profile

MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a loan and mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company engages in the real estate lending and investing activities, including residential mortgage, residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as portfolio of real estate investments trusts and private investment activities.

