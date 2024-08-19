McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,470 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $9,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth about $1,574,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. HTLF Bank bought a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in McKesson by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.03, for a total transaction of $2,349,490.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,546,684.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.03, for a total value of $2,349,490.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,546,684.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.53, for a total transaction of $351,318.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,941.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,713 shares of company stock worth $18,702,605 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

McKesson stock traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $549.98. 256,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,418. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $588.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $553.16. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $404.72 and a twelve month high of $637.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.45.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.67. McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. The business had revenue of $79.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 31.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is 12.69%.

MCK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on McKesson from $590.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on McKesson from $694.00 to $671.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays increased their price target on McKesson from $596.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on McKesson from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $609.79.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

