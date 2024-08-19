Means Investment CO. Inc. Has $1.16 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,602,698,000 after buying an additional 28,263,426 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 1,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $693,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $6.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $481.27. 23,471,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,921,582. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $342.35 and a 52-week high of $503.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $474.36 and a 200 day moving average of $451.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

