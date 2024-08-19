Means Investment CO. Inc. Has $1.35 Million Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Means Investment CO. Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BMY. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 532.7% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 30,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth $5,161,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $1,139,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BMY stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $49.30. 9,066,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,861,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $39.35 and a one year high of $63.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.74 and a 200-day moving average of $46.57. The company has a market cap of $99.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.92, a PEG ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.44.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -77.42%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BMY. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

