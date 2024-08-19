Means Investment CO. Inc. Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Means Investment CO. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,969 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Greylin Investment Management Inc boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 40.6% in the second quarter. Greylin Investment Management Inc now owns 104,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,525,000 after purchasing an additional 30,153 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 48.5% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Alibaba Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 394,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,422,000 after buying an additional 20,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 10.3% during the second quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 6,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Alibaba Group stock traded up $0.73 on Monday, hitting $83.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,714,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,698,951. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $66.63 and a one year high of $96.68. The firm has a market cap of $212.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $14.57. The business had revenue of $243.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.32 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.32.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.