Means Investment CO. Inc. Has $443,000 Stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Means Investment CO. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 43.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,274 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 708.5% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in STAG Industrial during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 56.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

STAG Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:STAG traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,005,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,194. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.69 and a 52-week high of $41.63.

STAG Industrial Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.1233 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This is an increase from STAG Industrial’s previous dividend of $0.12. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 148.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on STAG shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.63.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on STAG

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $1,386,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,151.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total value of $1,044,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,304 shares in the company, valued at $289,062.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $1,386,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,151.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Profile

(Free Report)

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.