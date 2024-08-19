Means Investment CO. Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Means Investment CO. Inc. reduced its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Carrier Global by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,289,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,481,077,000 after acquiring an additional 466,829 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 92,829,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,333,084,000 after buying an additional 2,961,923 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Carrier Global by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 84,827,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,931,001,000 after buying an additional 3,763,666 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 280.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,098,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,727,000 after purchasing an additional 17,021,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,307,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,500,000 after purchasing an additional 310,453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CARR traded up $1.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.64. 2,626,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,354,354. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $45.68 and a 12-month high of $70.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.85 billion, a PE ratio of 47.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.32.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CARR shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup upgraded Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.08.

In other Carrier Global news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $306,124.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,568.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $4,026,758.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 103,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,652,910.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $306,124.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,568.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

