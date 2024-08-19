Means Investment CO. Inc. Sells 720 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Means Investment CO. Inc. lessened its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PEP. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $184.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.53.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $1.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $173.82. 3,340,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,478,884. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.54. The company has a market cap of $238.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.52. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $183.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 78.66%.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

