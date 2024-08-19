MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Shares Down 3.4%

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.28 and last traded at $16.40. Approximately 123,374 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 586,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MAX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen lowered shares of MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of MediaAlpha in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

MediaAlpha Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -24.97 and a beta of 1.20.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $178.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.40 million. MediaAlpha’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediaAlpha

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MediaAlpha during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,118,000. Norden Group LLC grew its stake in MediaAlpha by 1,767.2% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 263,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,369,000 after buying an additional 249,475 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,364,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in MediaAlpha by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,119,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,168,000 after acquiring an additional 276,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MediaAlpha during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Articles

